Suspect linked to 7 early morning burglaries in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man believed to be linked to seven burglaries in the Fan neighborhood.

Investigators say the suspect shown in the surveillance images typically forced entry into restaurants and took money from cash registers between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

In April, CBS 6 reported that the suspect was wanted in five burglaries. Police have now confirmed the suspect is wanted in a total of seven burglaries.

All seven incidents occurred between January 2017 through April 2017 in the Fan and West Broad Street area.

Here’s a list of burglaries connected to the suspect:

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of West Cary Street.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the 300 block of North Robinson Street.

Between 1 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the 4000 block of West Broad Street

Between 10:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the 400 block of Strawberry Street.

Between 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in the 324 block of Libbie Avenue.

Between 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 10:50 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in the 300 block of Libbie Avenue.

Between 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the 2000 block of West Broad Street.

The fifth and latest burglary happened between 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Pig and Pearl, located in the 2000 block of West Broad Street.

Robert Harding, a server at the restaurant, told CBS 6 that surveillance video shows the man came in during normal business hours, went downstairs and hid until everybody left before taking a crowbar to the safe.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion and a stocky build.

The suspect is bald, with a dark beard, approximately 30 to 50 years old, and 5’9” to 5’11 tall. In surveillance videos, he is seen wearing dark clothing consisting of a knit cap, T-shirt, jacket, gloves and blue jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detectives Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010, Ryan Bailey at (804) 646-3912, Matthew Sacksteder (804) 646-1068, or Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.