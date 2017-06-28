Missing woman with cognitive impairment found safe

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Missing woman Jean H. Strickland has been found safe, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police has previously issued a Senior Alert for the missing Spotsylvania County woman who was last seen on the night of June 27.

Strickland, 77, was last seen Tuesday at 9:02 p.m. in the Gordon Road area of Spotsylvania.

Police said Strickland suffers from a cognitive impairment and her physical safety may be in danger.

She may be driving a 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe, green in color, bearing the VA License 3728GD.

Strickland is described as 5’8’’ in height and around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.