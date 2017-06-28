Powering Virginia: Soil Testing

RICHMOND, Va. – A lush, healthy yard may be easier and less costly than you’re making it thanks to a simple test. Soil testing offers property owners a look at what will make their plants happy and healthy offering a customized analysis of missing soil nutrients. When you know what’s missing you can target putting those specific nutrients back in rather than blanketing the area with unnecessary fertilizer that ultimately makes its way down drains polluting Virginia’s waterways. The Henricropolis Soil and Water Conservation District offers the soil test voucher program for homeowners to test their soil for free.

Henricopolis Soil &Water Conservation District – http://www.henrico.us/swcd