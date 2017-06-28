Building evacuations underway as police investigate VSU bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are evacuating buildings at Virginia State University as they investigate a bomb threat on the Chesterfield County campus.

The university said they received the phone call threat Wednesday evening. No other details regarding the call have been released at this time.

“Continue to Shelter in place, Police on scene. Please report any suspicious activity to VSUPD,” the VSU police tweeted.

The department also told students that are off campus to avoid the area.

Bomb Threat Update - Police are evacuating buildings. If you are off campus, avoid the area. Continue to report any suspicious activity. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) June 28, 2017

The university said the Virginia State University Police Department, the Chesterfield County Police Department and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are leading a full investigation into the bomb threat.

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our main priority," the school said in a statement. “More details will become available upon the completion of the investigation.”

CBS 6 has a crew on the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.