Petersburg treasurer keeps working; despite call for resignation

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown was busy Wednesday, as he beckoned city residents who waited in line to pay bills. It was business as usual for the city employee, who is now in his second term.

"Definitely I want to stay, I want to complete my term," Brown said.

Less than 24 hours ago, Mayor Sam Parham stood in front of City Hall and called for Brown's resignation.

"I was glad I was out there, so I could hear everything that they said, understand what they said and then make my plan to be back the next day so I can do some work," Brown said.

"I'm in politics, those things are going to happen," he said.

The Mayor called for Brown's resignation as allegations surfaced about Brown and money possibly missing from his office, but the hastily-called news conference on Tuesday offered no specifics or details about the accusations.

The mayor actually reminded people that Brown was "innocent until proven guilty" though he also said Brown "should do the right thing and resign."

Brown made the decision to continue his work. "I was prepared to come in and continue to do the work that I need to do, to continue to help this office and help this City."

The forensic audit underway is examining nine areas of city government.

Brown said his decision to keep working is also due to another staff reduction on Friday.

"We'll have five people in the office and we need nine," he said.

The issue of processing collections was brought up again during Tuesday's news Conference and Brown responded saying.

"If you want increased revenue collections, we can help you, you need to give us the resources and we can make it happen," he said.

He remains adamant he did not steal any money from his office and that he will remain City Treasurer until his term ends. He said no one has spoken to him about the forensic audit.