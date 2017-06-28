Witness: Car circled parking lot before driving into West End business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No one was hurt when a car plowed into a business on Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.

A Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into an alterations shop at a West End strip mall, according to witnesses. People inside the store said they heard a loud crash.

One woman, who was sitting in her car during the incident, said she saw the vehicle drive into the parking lot, circle it once, and then park in front of the alterations store before it crashed into the building.

Henrico Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.