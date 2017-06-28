Man sentenced to 12 months for indecent exposure incidents in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield man will spend 12 months in jail after being convicted of masturbating inside his car in parking lots around Chesterfield County.

Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz was accused of five separate incidents in the county since August 2016.

Diaz originally faced four counts of simulated masturbation and one count of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to 12 months each for two counts of simulated masturbation. Nine months were suspended on each count.

Diaz was also sentenced to 12 months, with 6 suspended on one count of indecent exposure; bringing his total sentence to 12 months for three counts.

The two additional simulated masturbation charges were nolle prossed, meaning they are dismissed, but can be brought back at a later date.

Police said the incidents took place in business parking lots on Weir Road, West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as a residential parking lot in the 2300 block of Vicki Court and a large parking lot in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway.

Investigators said Diaz drove a blue Honda Civic with a broken passenger’s side tail light.