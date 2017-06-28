Enjoy this *sweet treat and help support a great cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge is back, and local area restaurants are lining up to help raise funds for the Children's Hospital at VCU. Paul Cassimus, Owner of King of Pops, stopped by the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden to share a *sweet* preview of the event with us. The Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge kicks off on Friday, July 14th and continues through Sunday, July 16th. For more information, and a complete list of challenge participants, you can visit wtvr.com/lemonaidrestaurantchallenge and www.richmond.kingofpops.net

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID AND KING OF POPS}