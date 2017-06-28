Court docs: Ex-Petersburg attorney asked aid to buy burner phone used in phony threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Back in February, former Petersburg City Attorney, Brian Telfair was charged with filing a false police report.

Court documents state that Telfair told investigators he had received a racist threat over the phone back on February 16, 2016 and a decision was made to cancel the City Council meeting that evening for safety reasons.

But upon further investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video for that same day, showing the Clerk of Council, Nykesha Jackson purchasing a pre-paid cell phone, or burner phone inside a Family Dollar.

Jackson later stated that Telfair gave her money to buy the phone, according to the documents.

The cancelled meeting was expected to draw dozens of citizens concerned with the way Petersburg leaders were running the city and spending tax dollars. Many of those voters were upset over their water bills being delayed in delivery.

The court documents also reveal that Jackson received an email from then Mayor Howard Myers around 12:45 p.m. that day, telling her to send an announcement that the City Council meeting was cancelled that night.

But, detectives said Myers’ email was sent 17 minutes before Telfair claimed he had received the threatening phone call.

Court papers also showed that Telfair was shown a copy of the investigative report and it states Telfair made the threatening call to himself that was reported to Petersburg Police, and he said he made the call to preserve the institution of the City.

CBS 6 reached out to Howard Myers and Nykesha Jackson regarding the documents. Both declined to comment. Myers said he may be a witness in the case.

We also reached out to Brian Telfair. He referred us to his attorneys.

Telfair is due back in court on September 1.

