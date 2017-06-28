Cool off with Summer shandies

RICHMOND, Va. – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a popular destination to visit year-round, and this Summer they are kicking off a fun series of classes that will focus on cooking, mixology and more. Jessica Noll stopped by the Garden recently and tried a tasty preview of the upcoming ‘Garden to Glass’ demonstration with Meriwether-Godsey Catering Manager Ashley Greene. The ‘Garden to Glass: Summer Shandies’ class is Thursday, June 29th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The class includes drink samples, hors d’oeuvres and admission to the gardens Flowers After Five. For more information you can visit http://www.lewisginter.org