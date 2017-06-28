Man burns American flag flying outside Richmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after video of a man setting an American flag on fire outside a Richmond home was shared online.

James Tanner said he discovered the vandalism when he woke up and checked footage from the Nest cam focused on his front porch.

The video showed a man, who Tanner did not recognize, approach Tanner's home at Floyd and Lombardy in Richmond's Fan District.

It appeared, at first, that the man attempted to untie the American flag from the flag holder.

When it did not come untied, the video showed the man pull out a lighter and set the flag on fire.

Once the flag is lit, the man walked away.

"This is vandalism and you have somebody that totally disregards the safety of the people around there," Tanner said. "It is also totally disregard what the flag represents."

The incident was recorded at 2:15 a.m., he said.

Tanner, who has lived in his home more than 15 years, said his neighborhood was usually uneventful.

He said he was "very concerned" because the fire could have spread to his home.

"It was a synthetic flag, so it just melted," he said.

Anyone with information can call Richmond Police at 804-646-5100.