This chocolate cake with a splash of wine is divine



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Pastry Chef and Recipe Developer Megan Fitzroy Phelan, Co-Founder of Longoven RVA walked us through the steps on creating her decadent chocolate cake infused with a full bodied red wine. For more information you can visit www.longovenrva.com

Chocolate Red Wine Cake with Chocolate Red Wine Glaze

Cake

1 3/4 cups white sugar

1 3/4 cups cake flour

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp fine sea salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 1/3 cups red wine

Glaze

4 oz bittersweet chocolate, 64-72%

2 TB unsalted butter

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup red wine

For the Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10” bundt pan. Sift together the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk, oil and red wine, whisking to blend. Slowly add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture, whisking and incorporating each addition in completely before adding more. Continue until all of the wet ingredients are incorporated. The batter will be thin. Once the batter is thoroughly combined, pour it into prepared bundt pan.

Bake the cake for about 45 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes then remove the cake from the pan and place on a wire rack. Let it cool completely.

For the Glaze:

Melt the chocolate, butter and salt together in a double boiler. Once completely melted, whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth.

Meanwhile, in a small pot, bring the red wine to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk into the chocolate mixture until smooth. Let the glaze cool slightly and thicken before pouring over the cooled cake. Place a cooling rack on a sheet pan and place the cake on the cooling rack. Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cake and let it set slightly before transferring the cake to a serving platter.

