Man arrested for filming woman, child in Target dressing room
Chesterfield man disappears during swim
Plan to replace Richmond Coliseum
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Powhatan County
Police say infant killed in fatal crash was not properly secured
Police believe dash cam footage could help solve I-95 hit-and-run
Chesterfield man suspected of drowning in Virginia creek
TRAFFIC: The ramp from Belvidere St. to I-95 south (mm 76) is closed due to a crash.

Police: Woman was not actually dragged at knife point into city alley

Posted 8:52 am, June 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:31PM, June 27, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said it appears that the Richmond woman who reported she was robbed on Monument Avenue early Tuesday morning made everything up. The crime was originally reported to have occurred at 1:20 a.m. along the 1600 block of Monument.

The victim told police she was walking northbound on Lombardy Street when she was approached by a man. She said the man grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley behind 1600 Monument Avenue, placed a knife in her side and stated, "Give me everything you got."

She said the man then reached into her bag and removed approximately $260 cash and fled westbound in the alley.

According to the VCU Alert page, during an investigation today by Richmond Police, detectives determined that the report is unfounded and do not believe that an armed robbery occurred.