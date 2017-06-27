Police: Woman was not actually dragged at knife point into city alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said it appears that the Richmond woman who reported she was robbed on Monument Avenue early Tuesday morning made everything up. The crime was originally reported to have occurred at 1:20 a.m. along the 1600 block of Monument.

The victim told police she was walking northbound on Lombardy Street when she was approached by a man. She said the man grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley behind 1600 Monument Avenue, placed a knife in her side and stated, "Give me everything you got."

She said the man then reached into her bag and removed approximately $260 cash and fled westbound in the alley.

According to the VCU Alert page, during an investigation today by Richmond Police, detectives determined that the report is unfounded and do not believe that an armed robbery occurred.