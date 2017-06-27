Someone in Richmond is about to lose $1 million

Man arrested for filming woman, child in Target dressing room
RICHMOND, Va. -- The person who bought a winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket at the 7-Eleven on West Broad Street, near Westmoreland Street in Richmond, has until Friday to claim the $1 million prize.

"We’re doing everything we can to get the word out to anyone who may have been at this 7-Eleven to check their tickets," Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto said. "It may be in someone’s wallet, a glove compartment, tucked away in a drawer, or anywhere. We need to see that ticket by close of business Friday!"

Virginia lottery winners have 180 to claims their prizes.

Unclaimed winnings are added to the state Literary Fund and used for things like upgrade technology in schools and funding teacher retirements.