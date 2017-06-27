Men wanted for assaulting clerk during Chesterfield store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who robbed a Chesterfield County convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the Jefferson Express convenience store, located at 16638 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said when two men entered the store, one suspect approached the counter and the second suspect went behind the counter.

That’s when police say they demanded money from the register.

During the interaction, police say the second suspect assaulted the clerk.

After receiving cash, that same suspect again struck the victim and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to police.

“The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 Toyota Highlander bearing Virginia tags VFJ-3701, heading north on Jefferson Davis Highway,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

The clerk sustained non-life threatening injuries during the robbery and assault.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a baseball-style cap and a backpack.

The second suspect, who assaulted the clerk, is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.