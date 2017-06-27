2-year-old twins die after mom finds them in backyard pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Va. -- Twin two-year-olds, a brother and sister, died after their mother found them unresponsive in the family's backyard swimming pool Saturday morning. The twins, identified online as Kaydan and Liam, were able to get out of their Loudoun County home while their mother slept, family members told WUSA.

"They all fell asleep together in bed, and she [the twins' mother] woke up to this tragedy," a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral costs. "[The mother] is an extremely dedicated and loving parent, and this incident is every parent's worst nightmare. She has not spent a day away from them since they were born, and has committed her entire existence to providing and caring for her babies."

Once discovered in the pool, the children were taken to the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Kaydan was pronounced dead on Saturday, according to the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office. Liam died Monday.

The investigation into their deaths remained ongoing.