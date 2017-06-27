Man arrested for filming woman, child in Target dressing room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Moseley man was arrested and charged with filming people changing in dressing rooms at a Target store in Henrico County.

Ian Kendrick Gregory , 23, was charged with one count of unlawful filming of an undressed person and one count of unlawful filming of an undressed minor.

Police were called to the Target on West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, on Monday night.

“The victim reported she was in the dressing room when she observed a cell phone under the door. She then confronted a male who was then followed as he left the store and was seen leaving in a vehicle,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

A second victim was identified in this incident.

