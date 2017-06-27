Chesterfield swimmers surprised for their hardwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Summer is finally here and so is swim season for a bunch of young swimmers in the Richmond-area.

CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg decided to surprise dozens of hardworking swimmers and coaches in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

Julie and her son Luke, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised the swimmers at the Walton Park Waves in Chesterfield County.

“We like to surprise people all over the area with our CBS 6 Gives segment,” Julie told the group of young swimmers. “So we thought… What better thing to do than on a rainy morning after practice, than to bring a great swim team a yummy breakfast.”

Julie congratulated the young swimmers for their successful meet and wished them well for the rest of the season.

“We have lots of donuts. So we just want you guys to have a great morning and a great weekend,” she said.