Chesterfield man’s obituary mocking National’s struggling bullpen goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man's humorous obituary has gone viral for his parting shots at his favorite baseball team, the Washington Nationals.

The obituary for Patrick Killebrew was published on the Richmond Times-Dispatch website on Sunday, June 25. The former U.S. Navy Navigator is listed as a longtime attorney and avid Washington Nationals fan.

He also appears to have had a good sense of humor as well.

Family members wrote that the 68-year-old passed away peacefully “after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.”

The obituary is referring to the Nationals late game loss to the Miami Marlins last week. In the game, the Nationals lost 8-7 to the Marlins after giving up a one-run lead and losing on a walk-off single by Marcell Ozuna.

The team’s bullpen has one of the highest ERA in the major leagues.

In lieu of flowers, family members asked that donations be sent to the National’s bullpen fund.

The good news is, Killebrew's Nationals still have an 8.5 game lead in the NL East.

Killebrew’s memorable obituary has caught the attention of people from across the country after being featured in USA Today, AOL, New York Daily News, and other national publications.

There was no other cause of death listed for the beloved father and husband.

Killebrew, Patrick, "Pat," age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead. Beloved father and husband, longtime attorney, former U.S. Navy Navigator and avid baseball fan and player. Join in a celebration of his life July 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the SCA Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd., 23236. In lieu of flowers, send ‘donations’ to the ‘Nationals Bullpen Fund.’”