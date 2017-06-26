Man wearing cowboy hat, Jesus shirt wanted for masturbating in public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a man who is accused of masturbating outside of a Chesterfield County 7-Eleven convenience store.

Crime insider sources say a Hispanic man wearing a Jesus shirt, cowboy hat and cowboy boots was inside the store, located in the 5500 block of Belmont Road, when he smelled the necks of two teens.

Police say the man was later seen outside masturbating in public.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Police said the suspect had wavy black hair and was wearing a tan cowboy hat, a black and green western button down dress shirt with a picture of Jesus on the back, blue jeans and tan cowboy boots.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers 804-748-0660.