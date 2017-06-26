× Man found dead in burning home after neighbor heard explosion

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A man was found dead in the bedroom of a home on East Courthouse Road (Rt. 625) near Blackstone, Virginia early Monday morning. The man’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for positive identification and to determine cause of death.

A neighbor called 911 at about 3:38 a.m. Monday after hearing a propane tank explode.

The neighbor looked outside and saw the home was on fire.

When Blackstone Volunteer Firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames, Blackstone Fire Chief Dion Tomer said.

The roof of the three-year-old home had caved in by that point and firefighters from Blackstone, Crewe, and Burkeville were forced to fight the flames from the outside.

After 40 minutes, firefighters were able to get inside the burned home.

Chief Tomer said it was the first fire fatality of the year in Nottoway County.

Virginia State Police and the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.