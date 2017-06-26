A healthy spin on pizza

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s estimated that each American eats 46 slices of pizza each year. Registered Dietitian Lisa Raum, from Southeast Dairy Association stopped Virginia This Morning to pass along her tips on how you can create and enjoy a delicious and healthy version. For more information you can visit www.southeastdairy.org

Ingredients

• 1 (10-ounce) pre-baked whole-wheat pizza crust

• 1/4 cup pesto (pre-made)

• 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 1 tablespoon 1% reduced-fat milk

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• 2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves

Directions

• Preheat oven 450 degrees

• Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread pesto evenly over crust.

• Stir together ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, milk and garlic; spread over crust. Top with tomatoes, and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake for 14 minutes or until cheese melts.

• Remove from oven, and top with fresh basil. Cut into 6 wedges.

