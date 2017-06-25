WTVR CBS 6 brings more than one dozen Emmy® Awards home to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 News and Marketing teams won more than a dozen Emmy® Awards at Saturday night’s Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter ceremony in Maryland. Competing against television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., WTVR’s 13 Emmy® Award wins ranked second in the region behind WJLA, the ABC-affiliate in Washington, D.C.

WTVR CBS 6 won Emmy® Awards in the following categories:

Newscast – Morning (4:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.) – Medium Market (50+)

February 25th 6am Newscast-Tornado Aftermath

Andy Pederson, Producer

Lauren Mackey, Executive Producer

Rob Cardwell, Anchor

Reba Hollingsworth, Anchor

Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter

Nikki-Dee Ray, Meteorologist

Jasmine Norwoood, Reporter

Eric Price, Photojournalist

Demetrius Terry, Floor Director

Chris Peralta, Producer

Arts/Entertainment – News Feature/News Series

Conservation Music: Saving the World One Note at a Time

Brad Wilson, Photojournalist

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Crime – No Time Limit

Framed by Love

Brad Wilson, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Military – News Single Story/News Series

Where’s Duff?

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chris Munnings, Photographer

Historic/Cultural – News

Oswald’s Ride: This Car Held Bad Feelings for Her

Brad Wilson, Photojournalist

Greg McQuade, Reporter

I Kissed the King

Brad Wilson, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot

This is our Office

David Stotts, Director

Shannon Sivils, Producer

Danica Neddenien, Producer

Tyler Conta, Videographer

Promotion – News Promo – Image/Program – Campaign

CBS 6 NFL Tie-In

David Stotts, Director

Shannon Sivils, Producer

Jason Cutler, Graphic Artist

Commercial – Single Spot

Paws From Politics

Matthew McClain, Videographer/Editor

Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)

CBS 6 in the RVA

David Stotts, Director

Anchor – Weather

The Weather of 2016: A Year to Remember

Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

Reporter – Transportation/Traffic

Morning Commute: Working For You

Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter

Photographer – News – No Time Limit

Brad Wilson Composite

Brad Wilson, Photographer