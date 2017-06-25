WTVR CBS 6 brings more than one dozen Emmy® Awards home to RVA

Posted 3:11 pm, June 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 03:38PM, June 25, 2017

 

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 News and Marketing teams won more than a dozen Emmy® Awards at Saturday night’s Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter ceremony in Maryland. Competing against television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., WTVR’s 13 Emmy® Award wins ranked second in the region behind WJLA, the ABC-affiliate in Washington, D.C.

WTVR CBS 6 won Emmy® Awards in the following categories:

Newscast – Morning (4:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.) – Medium Market (50+)
February 25th 6am Newscast-Tornado Aftermath
Andy Pederson, Producer
Lauren Mackey, Executive Producer
Rob Cardwell, Anchor
Reba Hollingsworth, Anchor
Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter
Nikki-Dee Ray, Meteorologist
Jasmine Norwoood, Reporter
Eric Price, Photojournalist
Demetrius Terry, Floor Director
Chris Peralta, Producer

(left to right) Rob Cardwell, Demetrius Terry, Kristen Luehrs, Lauren Mackey, Chris Peralta, Eric Price, and Sheryl Barnhouse

(left to right) Rob Cardwell, Demetrius Terry, Kristen Luehrs, Lauren Mackey, Chris Peralta, Eric Price, and Sheryl Barnhouse

Arts/Entertainment – News Feature/News Series
Conservation Music: Saving the World One Note at a Time
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Crime – No Time Limit
Framed by Love
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Greg McQuade

Military – News Single Story/News Series
Where’s Duff?
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chris Munnings, Photographer

Chris Munnings

Historic/Cultural – News
Oswald’s Ride: This Car Held Bad Feelings for Her
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Greg McQuade, Reporter

I Kissed the King
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot
This is our Office
David Stotts, Director
Shannon Sivils, Producer
Danica Neddenien, Producer
Tyler Conta, Videographer

(left to right) David Stotts, Shannon Sivils, Danica Neddenien, Tyler Conta

(left to right) David Stotts, Shannon Sivils, Danica Neddenien, Tyler Conta

Promotion – News Promo – Image/Program – Campaign
CBS 6 NFL Tie-In
David Stotts, Director
Shannon Sivils, Producer
Jason Cutler, Graphic Artist

Commercial – Single Spot
Paws From Politics
Matthew McClain, Videographer/Editor

Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)
CBS 6 in the RVA
David Stotts, Director

Anchor – Weather
The Weather of 2016: A Year to Remember
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

Reporter – Transportation/Traffic
Morning Commute: Working For You
Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter

Photographer – News – No Time Limit
Brad Wilson Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer