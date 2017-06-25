WTVR CBS 6 brings more than one dozen Emmy® Awards home to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 News and Marketing teams won more than a dozen Emmy® Awards at Saturday night’s Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter ceremony in Maryland. Competing against television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., WTVR’s 13 Emmy® Award wins ranked second in the region behind WJLA, the ABC-affiliate in Washington, D.C.
WTVR CBS 6 won Emmy® Awards in the following categories:
Newscast – Morning (4:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.) – Medium Market (50+)
February 25th 6am Newscast-Tornado Aftermath
Andy Pederson, Producer
Lauren Mackey, Executive Producer
Rob Cardwell, Anchor
Reba Hollingsworth, Anchor
Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter
Nikki-Dee Ray, Meteorologist
Jasmine Norwoood, Reporter
Eric Price, Photojournalist
Demetrius Terry, Floor Director
Chris Peralta, Producer
Arts/Entertainment – News Feature/News Series
Conservation Music: Saving the World One Note at a Time
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Crime – No Time Limit
Framed by Love
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Military – News Single Story/News Series
Where’s Duff?
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chris Munnings, Photographer
Historic/Cultural – News
Oswald’s Ride: This Car Held Bad Feelings for Her
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Greg McQuade, Reporter
I Kissed the King
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot
This is our Office
David Stotts, Director
Shannon Sivils, Producer
Danica Neddenien, Producer
Tyler Conta, Videographer
Promotion – News Promo – Image/Program – Campaign
CBS 6 NFL Tie-In
David Stotts, Director
Shannon Sivils, Producer
Jason Cutler, Graphic Artist
Commercial – Single Spot
Paws From Politics
Matthew McClain, Videographer/Editor
Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)
CBS 6 in the RVA
David Stotts, Director
Anchor – Weather
The Weather of 2016: A Year to Remember
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist
Reporter – Transportation/Traffic
Morning Commute: Working For You
Kristen Luehrs, Traffic Reporter
Photographer – News – No Time Limit
Brad Wilson Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer