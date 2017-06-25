Varina’s Michael Robinson inducted to VHSL Hall of Fame

Former Varina standout and current NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson was one of 11 inducted into the 2017 class of the VHSL Hall of Fame. A four-year starting quarterback with the Blue Devils, Robinson finished with almost 5,500 yards of total offense and scored 37 touchdowns. He finished with a career 47-7 record at Varina.
Robinson was a two-time Associated Press 1st team All-State selection; was the Central District and Central Region Player of the Year as he led the Blue Devils to four straight Central Region titles and was State runner-up twice.