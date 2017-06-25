Muggy air goes away, but for how long?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front exiting southeastern Virginia will bring less humid air to the region by late Sunday afternoon. Low levels of humidity will last for the first half of the week.

Lows into Monday morning will drop down into the 50s and 60s. Our normal low is 67°.

Highs Monday will be a little cooler, mostly in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night into Tuesday will be very comfortable with lows in the 50s for many areas.

Highs Tuesday will be the coolest of the week with some locations not getting out of the 70s.

Temperatures at daybreak Wednesday will be quite cool with some 40s possible to the northwest. The record low for Richmond is 54° from 1927.

Hotter and more humid weather will build at the end of the week through the holiday weekend with highs back into the 90s. A few isolated or scattered storms are possible late Friday to the west, and for all areas Saturday through the 4th of July. The majority of each day will be dry, hot and humid.

