Mark Budzinski’s return to the Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Richmond standout outfielder Mark Budzinski returned to the area this weekend as the first year manager of the Akron Rubberducks. After a great four-year career with the Spiders, in which he was All-CAA his senior season, he was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the 1995 draft. After eight years with the Indians, Cubs and Brewers systems, he made with MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003.

He would retire from the game two years later and would go into Real Estate in Richmond. Nine years as an agent, Budzinski would return to Baseball, in the Indians organization, as the manager of the Single A Lake County Captains.

CBS 6 Sports caught up with Budzinski prior to the series finale with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on his journey back to Baseball and who was influential in him returning.