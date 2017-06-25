John Marshall student Isaiah Todd tops ESPN basketball recruit rankings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Marshall High School student Isaiah Todd is ranked as the number one college basketball prospect in the country for the Class of 2020. Todd sits atop the list recently published on ESPN.com.

Todd is a 6'8" power forward who averaged 12 points a game for the Justices as a freshman last year.

"Todd has versatility and ball skills with an extra-long frame. He has a real chance to be really special," ESPN Basketball Recruiting writer Paul Biancardi wrote.

Todd said he was remaining grounded despite his status on the front page of ESPN.com.

"My mom always wakes me up with a speech, on the way home, on the way to school," he said. "She always tells me to keep God first, my family second."

The University of Virginia and the University of Kansas have both offered Todd scholarships.

Earlier this year, Monacan High School student Megan Walker was named 2016-2017 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Walker will play college basketball at the University of Connecticut.