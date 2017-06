HAMPTON, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at Fort Wool, WTKR reported.

The man’s body was seen in the water at about 9:19 a.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.