× Suspect in Cheswick Park attack last seen wearing Captain America t-shirt, pink sandals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man who tried to rape a woman in Cheswick Park Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. when a woman running on the trail near Alvarado Road was approached by a black male armed with a handgun, who told her he intended to sexually assault her. The two got into a scuffle and the woman managed to knock the gun away from the man. As the altercation continued, the suspect eventually got a hold of the gun and struck her with it, causing the two to separate.

The woman was then able to run away and tell another patron that she had been assaulted, prompting them to call police.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for lacerations, bruises and a cut to the head that she sustained in the attack. Her injuries were said to be minor in nature.

Police established a perimeter around the park and used K-9s to search for the suspect, but were unable to find him. The suspect is described as a dark skin black male in his early 20s to early 30s, 5’9 to 5’11 wearing a bluish gray Captain America t-shirt, dark gym shorts and pink sandals.

Detectives are on scene investigating. The Henrico Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident to give them a call at (804) 501-5000.