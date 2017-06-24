× Motorcyclist killed in King George County accident

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed after his bike ran off the road in a crash that occurred Friday night.

The accident happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Passapatanzy Drive, just north of Sarah Jane Lane. Police say a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right and flipped several times, throwing the operator from the bike.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Thomas L. Deshazo, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating and speed is being considered a factor in the crash.