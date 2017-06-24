Teens arrested for Chesterfield apartment complex carjacking, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested two teens after a third teen was shot at a Chesterfield apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Ivy Walk Apartments in the 5000 block of Burnt Oak Circle just after 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Chippenham Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police say their investigation indicated that two 16-year-old males had carjacked the victim and that he was shot during the course of the incident. The victim and the two suspects all knew each other.

Later Saturday, officers arrested the teenager suspect at a Chesterfield home.

Both are charged with carjacking, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. One of the suspects was also charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Both teenagers are currently being held in the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home pending a hearing in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The stolen vehicle, a burgundy 1997 Honda Accord with Virginia license plates VHV 9424, was located Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.