PETERSBURG, Va. — A dozen people were evacuated in a fire that broke out at a Petersburg hotel Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call for a fire at the Good Knights Inn on East Wythe Street at 2:35 p.m. While no one was hurt, officials say a dozen people were evacuated from the hotel as a result.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.