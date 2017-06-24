‘She just died right there in his arms,’ family says after wife killed in I-95 hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A husband picked his wife off the road after she was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond Friday night.

The passenger of a motorcycle, 41-year-old Carrie A. Friedhoff of North Chesterfield, died along I-95 north near Leigh Street around 9:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. The operator, 58-year-old Robin W. Friedhoff, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

"She just died right there in his arms," Robin's sister, Brenda Dunn, said. "He said he doesn’t know how he's going on without her."

Sgt. Steve Vick said the motorcycle was traveling north when an unknown vehicle came up the Broad Street ramp and cut in front of the bike, making contact with the front tire and causing it to go down in the roadway.

The operator and passenger were both in the road when a black SUV struck Carrie and the motorcycle and kept going.

She died at the scene. Robin was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and released Saturday morning, according to family members.

Dunn said Robin spent his birthday on Saturday planning a funeral for his wife of several years.

"Carrie has a kind heart and wanted everybody to be happy," Dunn described. "She just wanted to help everybody. She loved my brother dearly."

Dunn said her brother is an experienced motorcyclist driving for nearly four decades. Both were wearing helmets.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation of the crash.

State Police are looking for the black newer model SUV and its driver. Sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the SUV had to have sustained some damage and the driver had to have known that they had hit Friedhoff and the bike.

"It’s not so bad that they hit her, because I'm sure they didn’t do it on purpose," Dunn said. "But, the not stopping is the worst part of it all. People need to keep their eyes on the road. We don’t know who did this and what they were doing when this happened."

Dunn urged the drivers of the vehicles to turn themselves in.

This is a developing story.