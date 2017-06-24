4 people rescued from rocks on James River

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews rescued four people from the James River near Belle Isle Saturday evening.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said that a police officer spotted individuals stuck on some rocks just after 7:50 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived about 10 minutes later, they made contact with one of the people.

“The person we are in contact with is not in immediate danger,” Armstrong said.

Crews plucked two people from the rocks at 8:15 p.m. and retrieved the other two at 8:20 p.m.

Armstrong said no one was injured.

