Site work begins on $5M Boulevard bowling alley

RICHMOND, Va. — The heavy equipment is humming at 939 Myers St. to make way for the neighborhood’s newest entertainment option.

Demolition has begun at the future site of River City Roll, a $5 million bowling alley venture run by Rob Long, a former investment banker with BB&T Capital Markets, and former Jefferson Hotel restaurant director Ben Eubanks.

The venue will take shape on 2 acres a block east of the Boulevard, across from Scott’s Addition. Crews recently tore down three storage buildings that were once part of the neighboring Interbake Cookie factory, which has since been redeveloped into the Cookie Factory Lofts.

The group is targeting an early 2018 opening for the 22,000-square-foot facility, which it describes as a high-end “boutique” bowling alley.

“We really are aiming for River City Roll to be a destination,” Long said. “This is a project that is going to add a much-needed amenity to the area and the city.”

Richmond-based Commonwealth Construction Management will oversee the project as general contractor, Long said. Price Simpson Harvey Architects designed River City Roll.

Each of the bowling alley’s 20 lanes will be named for a Richmond street or landmark and include leather seating and custom tables, where wait staff will deliver drinks and food.

