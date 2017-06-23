Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Interstate 95 Friday night.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Lee Street.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, which Vick said is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Vick urged anyone that spotted a black newer model SUV -- or saw anything related to the crash -- to call VSP at 804-553-3445 or #77.

Officials said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

