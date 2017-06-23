Man found dead near crashed car in Richmond woman’s yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead near a crashed car.

The car crashed outside Carol Mason's home at Minefee Street and Presson Boulevard, off Jeff Davis Highway, in South Richmond on Friday morning.

"They said it was an incident in my yard and that a car had hit my tree, there was some damage to the gate and they didn't know what had taken place," Mason said. "It saddens my heart because he's somebody's son, somebody's father maybe, he's a nephew."

The Richmond Police crash team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"I'm grateful because the car didn't hit my house," Mason added. "It could have gone the other way and there could have been two deaths."

She asked the public to pray for strength for the victim's family.

