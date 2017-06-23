Linwood Holton students hope to take garden education to next level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- At Holton Elementary school in Richmond, students connect what they’ve learned in the classroom, with what is outside in their school garden.

But now, teachers and parents want to take their garden to the next level.

“We have maxed out our volunteer capacity to rely purely on parent volunteers to come and work with the teachers and bring their kids out,” said parent Anne Chamberlain.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money to hire a part-time garden educator so every student in the school is able to get this kind of hands-on learning experience.

“That position would be able to partner with every single teacher here at the school to co-create curriculum that’s based on the SOLs and the learnings that they’ve got coming down the pike in the classroom,” said Chamberlain.

Former Holton teacher Ryan Owenby is currently working on the current garden education with third-grade students, as a pilot program. Owenby plans the entire lessons for the teachers.

“He’s had such an impact on my students, and I think that he could really help the rest of the students at Holton as well,’ said teacher Sydney Bauman.

Bauman is one of the third-grade teachers who has been able to get the experience first-hand.

“Some of them may not have understood really what I was teaching in the classroom until they actually come out and look at it,” she said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 and to possibly have Holton lead the way for other schools.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/holtondandelion