In the latest ESPN Top 25 recruit list for the Class of 2020, John Marshall's Isaiah Todd is ranked as the number one High School player in the country. Todd talks about how he remains level-headed despite all that has happened to him this past year.

Former VCU standout JeQuan Lewis signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He will play in the NBA's Summer League next month.