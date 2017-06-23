× Man, suspected of killing pregnant Richmond woman, found dead in home

RICHMOND, Va. — The woman shot and killed on Chalfont Drive in south Richmond Thursday afternoon was identified as Jawanda F. Johnson, 26, of Fairfield Avenue, according to Richmond Police. Johnson was five and a half months pregnant, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“The suspect, Terrell D. Cook, was located this morning in a house in Christiansburg, Virginia,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Cook, 28, of Overbrook Road, had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police were investigating Johnson’s death as a domestic-related homicide. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Russell at 804-646-7715, Major Crimes Det. Sgt. A. Jackson at 804-646-0606, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.