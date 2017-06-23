Head to “Big Herm’s Kitchen” for Chicken and Waffles

RICHMOND, Va. – We love featuring easy to recreate recipes you want make at home. Fan favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville was in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to whip up a batch of one of America’s favorite pairings… Chicken and Waffles. Go and visit Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

Lemon Brined Chicken & Waffles w/ Vanilla Honey Drizzle

Brine: 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into four pieces Juice of two large lemons ½ cup apple cider vinegar ¼ cup sugar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper 1 tsp granulated garlic 1/2 cup chopped green onions

Mix all brine ingredients and marinate chicken for 2 hours in the fridge

Breader: 2 eggs 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon rubbed sage 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 2 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as needed

Beat the eggs thoroughly in a shallow bowl. Mix flour, sage, salt, black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder in a bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.Dip chicken pieces into the beaten egg, then in the seasoned flour to thoroughly coat. Fry chicken in the hot oil until golden brown on the first side, about 4/5 minutes; reduce heat to medium, and fry chicken on second side, about 4/5 more minutes.

Drizzle: 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 honey 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a saucepan, combine sugar, honey and cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in vanilla.

Cut waffles into 4 pieces, place a piece of chicken on top of each piece and drizzle with Syrup