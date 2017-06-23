× ‘Cryosauna’ brings deep freeze to Stony Point

HENRICO, Va. — As the summer solstice passes, a business in the Southside is turning temperatures down — to nearly 200 degrees below zero.

Invigorate Cryotherapy has opened at 3028 Stony Point Road, occupying 800 square feet in the Stony Point Shopping Center.

Owner Kelly Duncan, a UVA alum, left a corporate job at Altria to open Invigorate, which features a personal cryosauna – a 4.5-foot-wide chamber that reaches from feet to neck. Dry nitrogen vapor is blasted into the chamber at temperatures as low as minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s a totally dry cold, so you warm back up quickly after stepping out,” Duncan said.

Cryotherapy is said to help the body recover, and is popular among both athletes and those with regular aches and pains. The sessions last only 15 minutes, and at Invigorate start at $30.

“That’s what people love about it, you can get in and out and go about your day,” said Duncan, who also previously taught yoga classes around town.

