Driver shot after he gave directions to man in Lexus

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are looking for a driver who fired a gunshot at another driver who he stopped to ask for directions.

The shooting was reported Thursday, at 9:40 p..m., along the 1400 block of Carolina Avenue in Hopewell.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, age 26, and a female passenger, were in a vehicle… when a silver in color SUV pulled up next to them and asked for directions,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “After the victim provided directions, the suspect vehicle then proceeded to leave the area at which time, a single gunshot was fired from within the suspect vehicle at the victim striking him in the arm.”

The person who was shot drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released. His passenger was not injured, police said.

“The offender is described as a young black male, last seen wearing a red shirt and seated in the rear of a silver in color Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle,” the Hopewell Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.