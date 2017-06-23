9-year-old girl asks for donations for baby brother instead of birthday presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A young Colonial Heights girl is using her birthday wish to raise money for her baby brother on social media.

Kierston Lee, who was quick to point out she is a rising fourth grader in an exclusive interview with CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, is celebrating her ninth birthday Friday with friends and family.

However, she will not be opening presents. Instead, Kierston is asking for donations for her baby brother.

"Presents are a want, this is a need," Kierston explained.

The girl's twin siblings, Christian and Briley, will turn one year old on Sunday, June 25.

But Christian, who was born three weeks early and diagnosed with a liver issue, had major surgery on March 17.

"He had a liver transplant, which means the nurses or surgeons went in, grabbed his liver, got somebody else's and put it in him," Kierston said.

With the surgery a success, Christian was finally able to come home.

And Kierston decided that for her birthday she would use social media to help fund Christian's care.

"This video is titled the 'Big Sister Birthday Challenge,'" Kierston says in a Facebook video.

Her goal is $5,000, which the family said would be a major help since Christian will always need to take medication because of the transplant.

"Click the donate sign button and give, give, give," she says in the video." How much? As much as you want: 50 cents, $50, $500. Any amount will help."

If you would like to donate, click here to visit COTAforChristianP.com.