Weekend Events: Richmond Vegetarian Festival, Street Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

June 23

Friday Cheers through June 30 on Brown’s Island 6 – 9:30, get details at http://www.venturerichmond.com/events/venture/cheers.html.

June 22nd & 23rd

Ezibu Muntu African Dance Company and Cultural Foundation’s summer concert will premiere ” UKUUNKI II – Fundamental Principles” Friday and Saturday, at the Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. Friday, 10 am is the children’s performance and the master company performs Saturday at 7 pm. For tickets call 804-592-0086 or visit http://ezibumuntu.org/ , group rates are available.

June 24

The 15th Annual Richmond Vegetarian Festival celebrates is Saturday, from noon – 6 pm in the Azalea Gardens in Bryan Park. There you’ll find some of the most delicious food, interesting speakers and entertainers, cooking demonstrations, music, children’s activities and fun for everyone. Admission is free and dogs (leashed and vaccinated) are welcome. Over 35 restaurants will serve some of their tastiest and most diverse cuisine, from Goatocado and Carytown Burgers and Fries, to Thai (Ginger Thai Taste and Thai Top Ten), African (Nile Ethiopian and Africanne on Main), Indian (India K’Raja), and vegan sushi (Sticky Rice) as well as sweet treats. There will also be vendors with a variety of cruelty-free goods and services, ranging from clothes and jewelry to massages and soap. Nonprofit organizations will also be on hand, providing information about ways to help animals, improve the environment and create a better world. For directions and more information visit www.veggiefest.org.

Richmond Region AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America)’s Car Show and Swap Meet is set for Saturday, (Rain date June 25) from 9 am – 3 pm. at the historic St Joseph’s Villa, 8000 Brook Road, 23227, Richmond, at the intersection of Parham and Brook Roads. The show features classic cars to today’s customs and one of Central VA’s largest automotive swap meets. This year’s feature is “Mighty Mopars” Family activities include Antique car rides, Valve cover racing, and a children’s judging program. PreShow fees: Car Show $20/ Cruise In $10/Swap Meet $25/Public $5. For event details call Joe 804-516-0440; Car Show: Debbie, 804-839-5405 and Swap Meet, Kenny 804-717-6177 or visit http://www.richmondaaca.com/.

LX Group and Party Liberation Foundation presents Street Food Festival, Saturday, June 24th on Brown’s Island, 12 pm – 9 pm, a one of a kind, all day, multicultural outdoor event on Brown’s Island. Local restaurants include Ginger Thai Taste, Belle and James, Boka Tako, King of Pops, Strawberry St. Cafe, The Grape Vine, Jems Caribbean, Happy Empanada, and Bocata Latin Grill. In addition to food, family friendly international drinks will be served as well as a music through out the day with live bands that include The Southern Belles, Cris Jacobs Band, Mighty Joshua & Zion 5, King Easy, Red Light Rodeo, Horsehead, Eastern Standard Time, and Life on Mars: David Bowie Tribute. Tickets starting at $8 (Ages 10 and under Attend Free.) For more information visit https://www.streetfoodfest.org/.