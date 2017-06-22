Thousands petition to modernize Richmond schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- A political group made up of Richmond citizens gathered in front of City Hall to call on Mayor Levar Stoney to renovate the city's "obsolete" schools, Thursday morning.

The School Modernization Charter Change campaign revealed they have collected more than 6,600 signatures on their petition titled, "Fulfilling the Promise of Equal Educational Opportunities," since they began their efforts on Primary Day.

The proposal, if passed, would require Mayor Stoney to "formally present to the City Council a fully-funded plan to modernize the city’s K-12 educational infrastructure consistent with national standards or inform City Council such a plan is not feasible" within six months.

Goldman said working in City Hall in 2005 when former-Mayor Douglas Wilder was in office gives him the knowledge that creating such a plan is feasible.

"Somewhere I'm guessing between $18 and $20 million a year will do it. That's less than 3% of the city budget and it gets less every year," Goldman said. "It doesn't include tax revenues and other things that have not yet been appropriated."

Goldman estimated it would take $400 to $600 million to fully renovate Richmond's schools.

When asked where the Mayor and City Council, which allocates money for the Richmond Public School's budget, Goldman suggested there should be cuts made to other departments including Stoney's office.

"Would it take some tough decisions? Would the mayor have his biggest staff he has now?" Goldman asked. "When I worked there I did five of the jobs that they're doing."

The proposal would also require the Mayor's plan not to include any new or increases in taxes.

During the press conference, Goldman estimated that two-thirds to three-quarters of Richmond's schools drastically need to be updated.

Jim Nolan, the Mayor's press secretary, said in a statement:

“The Mayor is committed to making investments in school facilities in a responsible and sustainable way. The proposed RVA Education Compact, which ensures collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, City Council and the Board, will chart a responsible path forward to address needed investments in school infrastructure.”

Goldman said their goal is to collect the 10,400 signatures necessary to make it on November's ballot. The proposal would also need approval from the General Assembly in addition to a yes from a majority of Richmond's voters.

The group's website, putschoolsfirst.org, read "The status quo is unacceptable."

Read the full proposed Charter Change below: