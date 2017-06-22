RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher stopped by the kitchen and passed along another *sweet recipe. Leanne’s recipe for Raspberry Coffee Cake was on the menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com
SWEET LEANNE’S RASPBERRY COFFEE CAKE
Ingredients
• 1 package of white cake mix
• 1 ¼ cups of oats
• ¼ cup butter (softened)
• 1 egg
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• ¾ cup raspberry preserves
• ¼ cup chopped pecans
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ½ tsp cinnamon
Instructions
• In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup of the oats, 2 Tblsp of the butter. Mix well
• In a small bowl take ¾ cup of the mixture out of big bowl and set aside
• Back in the large bowl mix in egg, vanilla and lemon.
• Press mixture in 8 inch round pan forming a wall on sides as well
• Spread preserves over mixture
• Back to small bowl add remaining oats, butter, nuts, sugar and cinnamon
• Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of reserves.
• Bake on 350 for 25-30 mins