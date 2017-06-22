AMBER Alert over, Va. girl found safe
*Sweet Leanne’s Raspberry Coffee Cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher stopped by the kitchen and passed along another *sweet recipe. Leanne’s recipe for Raspberry Coffee Cake was on the menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S RASPBERRY COFFEE CAKE

Ingredients
•     1 package of white cake mix
•    1 ¼ cups of oats
•    ¼ cup butter (softened)
•    1 egg
•    1 tsp vanilla
•    1 tsp lemon juice
•    ¾ cup raspberry preserves
•    ¼ cup chopped pecans
•    ¼ cup brown sugar
•    ½ tsp cinnamon

Instructions
•    In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup of the oats, 2 Tblsp of the butter. Mix well
•    In a small bowl take ¾ cup of  the mixture out of big bowl and set aside
•     Back in the large bowl mix in egg, vanilla and lemon.
•    Press mixture in 8 inch round pan forming a wall on sides as well
•    Spread preserves over mixture
•    Back to small bowl add remaining oats, butter, nuts, sugar and cinnamon
•    Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of reserves.
•    Bake on 350 for 25-30 mins