

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher stopped by the kitchen and passed along another *sweet recipe. Leanne’s recipe for Raspberry Coffee Cake was on the menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S RASPBERRY COFFEE CAKE

Ingredients

• 1 package of white cake mix

• 1 ¼ cups of oats

• ¼ cup butter (softened)

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• ¾ cup raspberry preserves

• ¼ cup chopped pecans

• ¼ cup brown sugar

• ½ tsp cinnamon

Instructions

• In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup of the oats, 2 Tblsp of the butter. Mix well

• In a small bowl take ¾ cup of the mixture out of big bowl and set aside

• Back in the large bowl mix in egg, vanilla and lemon.

• Press mixture in 8 inch round pan forming a wall on sides as well

• Spread preserves over mixture

• Back to small bowl add remaining oats, butter, nuts, sugar and cinnamon

• Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of reserves.

• Bake on 350 for 25-30 mins