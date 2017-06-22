Heat index could reach triple digits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be a very hot and humid day, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values reaching triple digits.

Any chance for rain will be less than 20 percent in most areas.

Scattered storms will be a little more likely on Friday, especially late Friday night into Saturday morning, as the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy interacts with an approaching cold front.

The rain should end before noon on Saturday, with the rest of the weekend looking mostly dry.

Milder air will move into the region next week, bringing us several days of comfortable weather.