West End fight includes machete, gun, and a broken window

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men were arrested and charged in connection to a violent incident at an apartment complex in Henrico’s West End.

When Joseph Anthony Munna got into an argument Tuesday with a woman on Berrywine Court in the London Towne apartment complex, Sean Dennis Bonner interceded, according to Henrico Police.

“Munna then returned to his residence and came back out with a machete after the female broke a window,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “When Munna exited with the knife, Bonner drew a handgun from his pocket and discharged it.”

Bonner, 24, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and discharging a weapon in public, according to police. Munna, 42, was charged with assault and brandishing a bladed weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

