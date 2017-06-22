Grill up these Tuna Steaks with a fresh Peach & Mango Salsa this Summer!

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s always a party when Big Herm Baskerville joins us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today he walked us through creating his Grilled Tuna Steaks with Peach and Mango Salsa. The perfect recipe to add to your Summer recipe repertoire. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S GRILLED TUNA w/ PEACH MANGO SALSA

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 (8 oz each) yellowfin tuna steaks, about 3/4-inch thick

• 3/4 tsp lime zest

• 2 tbsp fresh lime juice

• 2 tbsp fresh cilantro

• 2 tbsp finely chopped green onion

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1/2 tsp sea salt

• 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

• 2 peaches & 1 mango chopped (about 2 cups)

• 2 tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)

• 1/2 cup chopped orange bell pepper

• 1/4 cup chopped red onion

• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped (Jalapeños can burn your skin and eyes wear gloves when chopping them)

DIRECTIONS:

Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, green onion, olive oil, salt and cayenne pepper; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine peaches, mango, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion and jalapeno; stir in half of cilantro mixture. Cover and chill until serving time.

Prepare a grill with greased grill grate.

Heat to medium-high heat. Grill tuna for 3 to 4 minutes per side turning once and brushing with remaining cilantro mixture halfway through grilling. Slice tuna and serve immediately with salsa.